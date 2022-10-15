ASHTABULA — Children in a variety of costumes participated in the Fat Sally's Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday evening.
Hundreds of children lined the street on their way to get treats provided by Fat Sally's and a variety of groups and businesses in the city, said Cory Nagle, who owns the business with his wife Amy.
"We have a booth at Fat Sally's, said Michael Pallant as he and his wife Christine passed out candy.
Cory Nagle said it was a fantastic turnout and great weather. He said vendors, area businesses, community members and organizations participated.
An area dental organization provided hygiene equipment to the children.
"We were giving out toothbrushes until we ran out," said Marissa Wiggins of the Healthy Smile Center in Ashtabula. She said the children were excited to get them along with some candy.
"It is very nice. Everyone here is dressed for Halloween, said Alessandra Santiago, 15, as she pulled her mask up to answer a question.
Barb and Bobbi Van Sickle, both of Ashtabula, said they are also vendors at Fat Sally's and decided to participate for the second straight year.
"We enjoy doing it. We are part of Fat Sally's, so why not?" Bobbi said.
