ASHTABULA — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority (AMHA) $1.9 million to improve and modernize its public housing.
Ashtabula is one of 2,770 public housing authorities to receive a portion of $3.2 billion in funding to all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Grants are awarded to communities large and small, urban and rural — from Washington, D.C. to the state of Washington, and everywhere in between. This funding is to make sure public housing residents have adequate housing, according to a press release from HUD.
“As I have traveled the country, I’ve heard time and again from families and seniors in public housing that a decent home in a safe community shouldn’t be too much to ask for,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge in a prepared statement. “With this investment today, we are committing to work with our public housing authority partners to guarantee homes in public housing are worthy of the families and individuals who live there.”
The grants are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities.
Housing authorities can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems.
“[The funding will help] build, renovate and modernize the public housing stock to help ensure low-income families, the elderly, and persons with disabilities have safe, decent and secure homes,” HUD’s Midwest Regional Administrator, Diane M. Shelley, said.
The majority of the AMHA properties in Ashtabula County are within the Ashtabula city limits.
Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics said he realizes AMHA is an important part of the community.
“Many of the AMHA properties are older and showing their age,” he said. “Hopefully, this will improve the conditions for the residents living in these houses. It would be great to also see updates to the outside and grounds.”
The AMHA is a state-created, federally funded agency that rents to people on Section 8 require rental assistance. Eligibility is determined by federal preference and the applicant’s situation.
For more than 80 years, the federal government has been investing billions of dollars in developing and maintaining public housing, including providing critical support through the capital fund grants.
How much AMHA housing in Ashtabula?
Built in 1970, Woodman Estates on Woodman Avenue are some of the oldest public housing units in Ashtabula, with a total of 50 family townhouses.
Gulfview Towers, a seven-story high-rise boasting 75 apartments on Lake Avenue, also was built in 1970.
Four years later, Lakeview Towers was built on Lake Avenue. It’s also a seven-story high-rise but has 131 apartments.
Bardmoor, with 53 single-family units, was constructed in 1975 as was Glenwood Estates on West 19th Street with 12 family townhouses.
Bonniewood Estates on Glover Drive in Ashtabula was built in 1980 with 115 single family semi-detached units.
Metro Estates — with a total of 70 family semi-detached units on Alfred Drive, Crane Avenue, Station Avenue and West 28th, 29th, 33rd, 34th, 37th and 38th streets — was built in 1982.
Of all of the city’s AMHA housing, Southwood Estates, 24 apartments for the elderly on Woodman Avenue is the newest — constructed in 1986.
There are 25 AMHA apartments for the elderly on Cedar Road in Conneaut, also built in 1986.
All together, AMHA has 495 public housing units in the city of Ashtabula. The city has 9,087 total housing units.
Of those 495 public housing units, Gulfview, Lakeview, Woodman, Bardmoor and Bonniewood are all developments, and are actually isolated and not integrated into the city’s neighborhoods.
The units are contained in nine developments; 555 low-income housing units in Ashtabula County and about 577 Section 8 voucher holders in the county.
About 1 out of 18 city residents lives in public housing in Ashtabula.
