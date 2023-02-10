ASHTABULA — The history of the Black church will be a focal point of a program scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 18 at the Hubbard House.
Sharone Sing, the new chairman of the Hubbard House board of directors, is scheduled to discuss the black church’s role in American American History. He said Rev. Christopher McCain and Rev. Mitchell Jones will be honored for their service to the community as well.
The event will include refreshments and a tour of the Hubbard House, the last step to freedom in Canada for many slaves who escaped from southern states before the Civil War.
The program is free and open to the public.
Ashtabula County was a major player in anti-slavery politics and practical assistance for those fleeing slavery. The Ashtabula County Anti-Slavery Society was formed in 1832.
Joshua Giddings, a Jefferson lawyer, was elected Ohio state representative in 1826 and to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1838. He was prominent in the fight to end slavery.
William Hubbard and his family moved to Ashtabula and built their lakefront home in 1841 and used it to help hundreds of slaves to freedom. The Hubbard House is open on weekends in the summer and by appointment at other times.
“We are trying to be relevant here in the community,” Sing said of the program and others in the months to come.
Sing said the Hubbard House is working with organizations including the Ashtabula County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to create weekly programs to highlight the Juneteenth holiday.
