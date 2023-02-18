ASHTABULA — More than 70 people came to the Hubbard House on Saturday to learn about history in their own hometown.
The Black history program was sponsored by the Hubbard House, a final stop on the Underground Railroad for slaves on their way to freedom in Canada prior to the Civil War.
Rev. Sharone Sing, of Grace Christian Assembly in Ashtabula, was the main speaker for the event that also honored the long-term work of Rev. Thomas McCain and Bishop Mitchell L. Jones of the Miracle Temple Church of God in Christ in Ashtabula.
Steve Sargent, of Hiawatha Church of God in Christ, was the emcee for the event that was organized by Sally Bradley, executive director of the Hubbard House and the organization's board of directors.
Sing emphasized the importance of the Black church in not only the history of the Black community, but also the history of the nation.
"We always have to remember Black history is American history," said Sin, who came to Ashtabula in 1998 and never left.
Sing said the importance of Black history is essential as some aspects of society are branding history as "woke."
"One thing about history is you have to take it all," Sing said.
Sing said the importance of the church revolves around Jesus Christ and his ability to allow people to forgive and move on, both individually and as a society.
"Everybody wants to be free," Sing said.
Sing reflected on Richard Allen, a former slave, who clung to the church and brought many people through it's doors but eventually left the Methodist Church to form the African Methodist Episcopal Church in 1794.
He said Allen felt the white church was not allowing Black Christians to be a major part of the church and discriminating against them. Allen started his first church in Philadelphia and eventually drew thousands of members, Sing said.
He also talked of Adam Clayton Powell, who pastored a large New York City Church and eventually served 12 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"I think he may have been the inventor of the mega-church," he said with a laugh, explaining that the church had 10,000 members.
Sing went on to discuss the major role Dr. Martin Luther King had in the Civil Rights movement after joining with Rosa Parks to fight discrimination in the public transportation system of Montgomery, Ala. He said King prepared the country for the evil that was to come.
He also spoke about the importance of unity.
"[The church] doesn't have to be a Black church or a white church," Sing said.
Fred Robsel, a docent at the Hubbard House and a member of the board of directors, said the museum tries to highlight the role Ashtabula County played in helping slaves flee to Canada before the Civil War.
He said a freed slave, known only as "Uncle Jake" helped build the home for William and Katherine Hubbard in 1839. Robsel said the home was the family home for many years and later became a boarding house, a day care center and the home of the offices of the Ashtabula City Recreation department.
Tim Hubbard, a descendent of the Hubbard family, negotiated with the city in the 1970s to take control of the building that had started to deteriorate. He worked on restoration for many years and, with the assistance of Daisy Baskerville, opened the museum in the 1990s.
"There's this history that people won't know unless places like this exist," Robsel said.
