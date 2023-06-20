ASHTABULA — Hubbard House was alive with activity this weekend as organizers hosted a two-day open house for Juneteenth weekend.
Marilyn Mitchell, a relatively new Ashtabula resident, just took a chance that the museum might be open and was happy to check out the Underground Railroad Museum on Monday morning.
She said she had stopped by on several occasions and had not found it open. Mitchell said she was excited to find the museum and have the opportunity to tour on the Juneteenth holiday Monday.
“I just happened to be coming from Geneva-on-the-Lake,” she said.
On Sunday there were more than 1,000 people coming from Geneva-on-the-Lake, and many bicyclists from the Great Ohio Bike Adventure stopped to check out the museum.
Hubbard House Executive Director Sally Bradley said the museum purposely opens on Juneteenth Sunday so people can check out the history of slaves escaping to Canada during the 1800s.
Juneteenth is the celebration of the announcement, by Texas authorities, that the slaves had been freed in 1865 thanks to the Emancipation Proclamation signed more than six months before by President Abraham Lincoln.
The museum details the history of the Hubbard House on Walnut Boulevard that was used as a “last stop” on the Underground Railroad by slaves seeking freedom in Canada. It is open 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday throughout the summer and by appointment at other times.
The William Hubbard family arrived in Ashtabula in 1834 and became deeply involved in the Abolitionist movement.
Bradley said a lot of bicyclists on the Great Ohio Bike Adventure stopped at the museum. “There were bicycles all over the Hubbard House lawn,” she said.
“I’ve never seen it as busy as it was [Sunday],” said docent Richard Dana, who is also a former Hubbard House board member.
Approximately 100 people signed the museum’s guest book, but Dana and Richard Hubbard, a descendant of William Hubbard, said there were more people than that who stopped to check out the Hubbard House.
Hubbard, who has maintained a connection to the museum, said he is always excited about people stopping at the museum. “I think it is such an important story to tell,” he said.
Hubbard said the story is about the freedom seekers first and then about the Hubbard family’s assistance in that process.
Bradley said tours may be arranged on the organization’s website. She said there is a new room that honors black soldiers that fought during the Civil War.
Hubbard House Board President Sharone Sing said it was a great weekend for the museum. He estimated 200 people came to the museum on Sunday alone.
“It was a huge success,” he said.
LaVette Hennigan, former Ashtabula city clerk, stopped by the museum on Monday and reflected on Juneteenth while touring the museum. “My family has been celebrating Juneteenth [in San Diego] for 44 years,” she said.
Brian Dorr, of Madison, played music during the open house Monday with Ashtabula’s Timothy Calill as the Smooth Jazz Duo.
Dorr said he was surprised to see a picture of Anderson prison on the wall when he entered the museum on Monday. “My great grand uncle (a Union prisoner of war) was a prisoner there,” he said.
“We have the skillet that he cooked his meals in,” Dorr said.
