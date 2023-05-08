GENEVA — A long-time piece of downtown Geneva went away early this week when the “Warner” house was demolished after efforts to find a development partner were unsuccessful.
The home and property are owned by the city of Geneva, and efforts to find a developer to invest in the property were unsuccessful. City leaders decided the property, that had fallen into disrepair years ago, had to come down.
Several council members said the property was in such disrepair it would have cost more than it was worth to revitalize. Geneva City Manager said all the efforts to find a developer were unsuccessful and the Ashtabula County Land Bank assisted in finding funds to raze the property.
The house was owned for decades by the Warner family, said Robert Warner, who sold the house to the Geneva Veterans of Foreign Wars after his father Edwin Warner died in 2008. He said the VFW later traded the property to the city for another piece of property.
The demolition started on Monday morning, and many people stopped to take pictures as crews worked to make sure the house didn’t damage surrounding properties.
Geneva Recreation Director Myke Dowd said she remembers talking to local attorney Edwin Warner, who had his office in the building, when he came to the recreation center for daily walks in 1997.
Warner, the attorney, was a valedictorian of Geneva High School who went on to graduate from Harvard in 1937 and Harvard Law in 1941, according to his 2008 obituary in the Star Beacon.
Robert Warner said the house was used as a home and a doctor’s office until his father returned to Geneva and opened his law practice in the 1930s.
“I was kind of sad about it,” Mark Warner said of the demolition. He said Geneva leaders, over the years, tossed around a lot of good ideas but nothing became of them.
“I looked at that house for 20 years every day, since it was across the street from my office ... Strange to see how different it looks now,” Dowd said.
Another property, the former Benson Gas Station, is located across Forest Street and is presently owned by the Ashtabula County Land Bank. City leaders said negotiations for potential development of the property are on-going.
