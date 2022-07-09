JEFFERSON — An 1850’s home that sat on Route 7 just north of Andover Village Square for more than a century is now at the Jefferson Village Depot, in pieces.
After several years of planning and 10 separate trips, the pieces of the home are at the village depot awaiting rehabilitation efforts when volunteers are available, said officers of the JVD.
The JVD now has 15 historic buildings that were built in Ashtabula County and include a church, post office, general store and, of course, the railroad depot.
The depot village is available by appointment for group tours and is open for events, such as Early America Live: 1890’s, which is scheduled for this weekend, said JVD President John Woodring.
Jean Dutton, former board president, said work days are scheduled for 5 p.m. to dusk on Mondays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
