CONNEAUT — Four checks received by the Conneaut Human Resources Center represent less than 25 percent of the $31,000 the Hose Boosters are donating to local organizations this year.
“It started out with our first donation to [the Conneaut] Fish and Game [Club],” said organization vice president Glen Dalrymple.
The group has been around since 1954 and for decades raised money to help Conneaut Station 4, which was a volunteer fire department on the west side of the city. Dalrymple said the group was a social organization that raised money for the department.
The station was closed around 2008 and the group continued fundraisers for a while and then decided to invest the existing money.
“This year we are giving to 11 groups,” he said.
Dalrymple said the group sold the property and invested the money in the stock market. He said there are presently 16 members and they are all senior citizens.
“We meet four times a year,” he said.
The Conneaut Human Resources Center received about $7,200 in four separate checks to be used for the food pantry, Right Track program and Seniors Together. A separate check was presented for use to fund a camera system to help reduce vandalism at the center, said Conneaut Human Resources Center Executive Director Ryan Tattrie.
“It helps out. ... It makes out budget a little easier to maintain and we appreciate it immensely,” Tattrie said.
Dalrymple said some of the other county groups that received, or will receive, assistance include the Conneaut Outdoor Learning Center, the North Kingsville Fire Department, Feed Our Vets, the Amboy United Methodist Church and the Conneaut Railroad Museum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.