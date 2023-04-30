PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — The opportunity for "like-minded" people to gather for fun and show their horses came together on Saturday during "Plow Day" at a field used for planting crops.
Joel Baldwin put together the event that drew a good crowd to the property as 20 horses showed their stuff and owners worked on their driving skills.
"[The horses] love to plow," Baldwin said.
At one point the organizers put together a team of nine horses to plow a field and work on the best way to bring the animals together.
Cole Owen, of Andover, was one of the drivers who had the opportunity to lead the large team while plowing the field.Several of the other horse owners followed close behind.
"They [Lake Metroparks Farm Park] have a plow day next week so this was a trial run," Baldwin said.
He said the show will place held at Lake Farm Park.
Baldwin said the roads around the property were crowded on Saturday morning until a rain storm came through around 12:30. He said visitors returned later in the afternoon when the rain slowed and eventually stopped.
Horse owners set up tents to watch the event or to have dry place to talk.
"We've been pretty lucky with the weather. ... We have more horses than last year," he said.
Baldwin said the main reason for the event is just to have fun. He said Johnathan Squibbs is in charge of a team of horses based at the Lake Metropark Farm Park and took a turn driving the team of nine horses.
