ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Cold weather was good news for the Ashtabula County Home Show on Saturday as people decided to check out the vendors as outside activities were less appealing .
"For some reason when it is cold, people come [to the show]," said Pymatuning Area Chamber of Commerce President Lara Reibold.
She said the show had a good start Friday, but traffic definitely picked up on Saturday.
"Fridays are usually slow. but we doubled [normal Friday attendance]," Reibold said.
Snow later in the day on Friday slowed things a bit. The event is being held at Ashtabula Towne Square.
The show is sponsored by eight Ashtabula County chambers of commerce that include the Conneaut Area Chamber of Commerce, Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce, Geneva-on-the-Lake Chamber of Commerce, Grand Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce, the PACC and the Rock Creek Area Chamber of Commerce.
"They [visitors] are browsing and stopping if something catches their eye," Reibold said.
Reibold said the cooperative work is important for the growth of the area's businesses.
"I think it is very important to work with other chambers," she said.
Olivia Holbrook, owner of Via Rae's, which sells pain relief supplements, said there was good traffic at her booth.
"I like all the people coming in," she said.
Carol and Norman Simko, both of Jefferson, were checking out options for a home remodeling project.
"We have to replace a lot of things," Norman Simko said of his property, which sustained water damage.
Carol Simko said the couple already are buying windows from Weather Sealco, but were also checking out other rebuilding products and services.
"Now we are going to find someone to dig up our yard," she said.
Eric Hoffman, an inside salesman at Weather Sealco, said there is a big demand for windows this spring.
A unique service was also available for people seeking on-site oil changes. Oil Change Delivered will provide an oil change at any appropriate locations where an oil change can safely be accomplished, said OCD representative Jeff Crenshaw.
A wide variety of vendors are represented at the show including craft work, social service agencies and leaders representing festivals and other organizations.
The home show continues Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Ashtabula Towne Square. More than 50 vendors are on-site for the event . The Rolling Smoke Bar-B-Q truck is also scheduled to be at the show near the entrance to the mall.
