ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — It has been three full years since the Ashtabula County Home Show provided area residents with a wide array of opportunities to renovate their homes.
The 2020 show was stopped almost before it got started when the Ashtabula County Health Department brought a cease-and-desist order to the event during the early stages of the pandemic. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had placed a limit on the size of gatherings and the event was likely to draw more than that.
“This is exciting. We have 52 exhibits and a food truck,” said Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce Director Sue Ellen Foote.
She said a few of the businesses that attended the abbreviated 2020 show have gone out of business and some did not have enough workers to staff the show.
The eight area chambers of commerce took a financial hit in 2020 when they refunded all the vendors.
“We did what was right,” Foote said.
The chambers of commerce sponsor the home show and also share information throughout the year.
“We want to do what we can for the county,” Foote said.
Exhibits are spread throughout Ashtabula Towne Square. A variety of crafts are available ranging from earrings to carry bags and social service organizations are on site to provide information to those in attendance.
“It’s good [traffic]. We were here in 2020. It is definitely nice to be back. It is nice to get out and talk to everybody. People want that face to face contact,” said Kyle Dye, manager of King’s Sanitary Service in Bristolville.
Michael Berardi of LeafPro Gutter Protection said the company likes to get the word out about their gutter protection products.
Shirley and Art Schneider, of Jefferson, were checking out information regarding generators and hoping to research gutter options at the home show.
“We like to see what they got like window shopping,” Shirley Schneider said.
The show is scheduled to continue today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Gift baskets, provided by the chambers of commerce, will be raffled off during the show. The home show has been around for more than decades.
The vendor areas are focused in the center of the mall, but radiate east and west into other portions of the mall. The center court includes a lot of the specific home-related businesses and many of the crafts and social service organizations are located to the east and west of the center court area.
The Chambers of Commerce sponsoring the event include Conneaut Area Chamber of Commerce, Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce, Geneva-on-the-Lake Chamber of Commerce, Grand Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, Jefferson Area Chamber of Commerce, Pymatuning Area Chamber of Commerce and the Rock Creek Area Chamber of Commerce.
