JEFFERSON — It was a step back in time for visitors at the Early America Live event on Saturday at Jefferson Depot Village.
History comes alive once a year as volunteers dress in period garb and bring the 1890s to the 21st century. An itinerant preacher attended the event arriving on a horse before give his sermon in the restored church.
Rev. Vernon Palo also discussed historical members of the Jefferson community during the event.
Jefferson Depot Village has been finding historic buildings throughout Ashtabula County and bringing them to the village. The buildings are then restored to the time period and serve as historical markers of life in Ashtabula County more than a century ago.
JDV Executive Director Joyce Zigmont said the event helps pay for maintenance at the village. She said the strawberry festival, held in June, at the village was very successful.
The transportation of an 1800s house from Route 7 in Andover to the village is happening one piece at a time. She said there are four more pieces to bring to Jefferson and then they will be re-assembled.
The JDV board of directors will open the facility for tours upon request. Zigmont said there have not been a lot of school tours but some families call to learn of the availability of the village buildings.
In addition to the 1890s worship service there was also tours of a saloon, residential house, a barn and many other historic buildings.
Gloria Dean, of Cherry Valley, said a friend invited her to the event and got she into the spirit by dressing in 1890s garb. She said she loves history.
"I've brought my children and grandchildren," Dean said of her visits to the village before she got involved as a participant.
Travis Roby, of Geneva, displayed his blacksmith skills on Saturday. He said it is a hobby that he has been working on for eight or nine years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.