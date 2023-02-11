GENEVA — The 1776 American Revolution battle for New York and New Jersey came alive on Saturday afternoon for more than 40 people who attended the annual meeting of two organizations committed to affirming the history of the United States.
Chris Mowery, presenter of the Vlogging Through History program, gave a riveting analysis of the long battle for supremacy of the freedom of a new nation that focused in the New York City area that year.
Mowery said British generals made several major mistakes that breathed life into a Colonial Army in grave distress. He said the weather even assisted Gen. George Washington during critical battles.
Washington's army found itself on the run and was fortunate to get off Long Island where the British hat taken control.
"A well-timed fog helped them to get back across the East River," Mowery said.
The British also underestimated the resolve of Washington and his new nation. He said British generals even tried to negotiate a surrender on several occasions.
"They met, they talked, they left," he said of one meeting that included John Adams, Ben Franklin and Edward Rutledge.
Eventually the Colonial Army regrouped at Valley Forge and attacked Hessian soldiers in Trenton and turned the tide of the war. He said the battle rekindled the heartbeat of the Americans.
"Victory or Die," became the password of the attack, Mowery said.
The history event was held during the annual meeting for the local chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The Ohio Sons of the American Revolution President Jack Bredenfoerder discussed various programs scheduled this year around the state of Ohio. He said the state annual meeting will be held in Cincinnati this year.
Wyatt Pringle, a sophomore at Saint John School from Geneva, is the newly elected president of the Children of the American Revolution, which was formed locally in December.
Pringle's mother, Tracy, said she became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and suggested her son might be interested.
The organization is open to anyone who can trace their ancestors to the American Revolution. The lineage does not have to include those who fought but in some way contributed to win American independence. More information is available at sar.org or www.neosar.net for the northeastern Ohio chapter.
Women may find more information at www.dar.org/membership.
