CONNEAUT — It’s no accident the decades seem to melt away for visitors exploring D-Day Conneaut.
Organizers of the annual World War II re-enactment at Conneaut Township Park put a huge emphasis on historical accuracy. A very lengthy list of do’s and don’ts for re-enactors ensure the event depicts the era – especially wartime Europe – as realistically as possible.
“Our standards are among the highest in the nation,” said Betsy Bashore, chief executive officer with D-Day Ohio, which stages the re-enactment. “We continue to raise the bar each year.”
The D-Day Conneaut website spells out in great detail how re-enactors should look, dress and behave. The gear they tote to Conneaut must also pass military muster.
“We ask [re-enactors] to purchase, wear and use originals or the best copies,” Bashore said.
Each group of re-enactors — military and civilian, male and female – have separate sets of regulations spelled out on the D-Day Ohio website. Hair styles, clothing, uniforms, facial hair – even eyeglasses — are addressed. For troops, organizers are looking to evoke a time period as close to June 6, 1944, as possible
The vast majority of participants understand the reasoning and willingly comply. A very small number sometimes try to cut corners, such as the GI who balked at wearing combat boots of the era because of a foot condition.
But for every grumbler, there are dozens who embrace their roles as living historians, Bashore said. She recalled a German re-enactor who gladly shaved the beard he had for many years in the quest for accuracy.
There are guidelines for behavior, too. Re-enactors are urged to stay in character while the public is roaming the park. Squad leaders bark orders and grunts are expected to obey — just as they did nearly 80 years ago.
Who enforces the various codes? Much of the responsibility falls on company commanders, Bashore said. Also, re-enactors portraying military police — Allied and Axis — are authorized to point out problems, she said.
Attention to detail that can be astounding is found elsewhere, too. Frames that support electric lines hung in the park for the week are replicas of the supports used by troops during the war, Bashore said.
Some things can’t be duplicated. Body types, for example, have changed. Some of the people hitting the beach during the simulated battles are larger than those who charged onto Omaha and Utah beaches.
“Most adult people today are bigger than their 1940s counterparts,” Bashore said.
A big problem today are cellular phones. The devices are such a part of daily life, some re-enactors bring them into the park without thinking instead of putting them someplace “not accessible,” Bashore said.
We are so connected [to phones],” she said. “A lot of people can’t resist the temptation.”
Re-enactors pay no admission to participate and enjoy free meals during the weekend, which D-Day Conneaut leadership believe is a fair return for their cooperation.
Organizers aren’t fanatical about detail. It’s tough to be too fussy when the Allied camp sits a few steps from food trucks selling sandwiches and kettle corn. But every reasonable effort is made to stage an event as historically accurate as possible.
“We work hard to create an experience where a visitor can step back in time,” Bashore said. “We put a lot into that. We’ve done a lot of research.
“We try hard to focus on authenticity,” she said.
