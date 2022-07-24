JEFFERSON — THE 1807 wedding of Jonathan Warner and Nancy Friethy came to life during a reenactment of an early Ashtabula County wedding at the Jefferson Depot Village.
John Patterson, a retired history teacher from Jefferson Area High School, painted a picture of what life was like in the early 1800s in Ashtabula County. He said it was a time when Native Americans were living in the area, life expectancy was extremely low and the future of the area was uncertain.
"Out story starts back in the 1750s," Patterson said of the battle for supremacy on the frontier's rivers as the British and French fought for dominance before the Revolutionary War and the creation of the United States.
The French and Indian War, 1754-62, had a lot of implications on the area and eventually the French lost all their land leading to the nation's willingness to assist the United States during the Revolutionary War.
"Your life's on the line," Patterson said while pointing to Kayssa Kline who played Friethy during the wedding reenactment. He said the life expectancy of women at the time was 28 years and men 35 years.
Patterson said the couple married during difficult times, but things worked out as relatives of the couple participated in the events surrounding the reenactment on Saturday morning.
J.P. Ducro said Friethy was his great-great-great grandmother on his mother's side. He was dressed in 1800s garb and shared the history of the family business prior to the wedding.
Kline waited patiently outside the depot village church holding flowers while Alex Sarna, playing Warner, waited inside for his bride. The participants were in period dress to celebrate the wedding and then a reception followed with food from the time period.
John Wooding, president of the JDV, said the event is one of many the village sponsors to highlight the historic 1800s and what was occurring in the area during the time period.
A 150th anniversary celebration is scheduled form 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 27, Wooding said. He said the details of the event are still in the planning phase and the life of Charlie Garlick, an escaped slave who found freedom and a new life in Jefferson, will be celebrated from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 17.
