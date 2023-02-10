GENEVA — A new theater is on the rise in a historic Eagle Street building.
Brook Hall and Sarah Cantrell, co-owners of Noble Art Entertainment, purchased the former church, and Masonic Hall, in October 2022 and plan to take their time creating the best facility possible.
The pair have worked in dinner theater for 16 years at Geneva-on-the-Lake, but had dreams of expanding the operation. The door opened when they became aware that the building was up for sale last May.
Hall studied theater, acting and directing at Temple University and Cantrell studied theater, stage management and production at Michigan State University. They have known each other since 1998.
The business partners plan to take their time and create the best possible facility that can be used for theater productions, theater classes and stand-up comedy.
“We’ve been looking for a building for 10 years and had not been able to find anything. ... This has everything,” Hall said.
The partners said they plan to create spaces that will highlight all aspects of theater.
The former sanctuary will become the main theater and allow 250-300 people at a time depending on occupancy regulations. The theater will have open seating so smaller settings for specific projects can be created as well.
“Our vision is to bring something of that old 1920s Hollywood glamor [to the theater],” Hall said.
He said the lobby will be ornate and include a place to purchase drinks.
The process will take time because the group has no deadlines.
“We have a lot of cosmetic things to do,” Cantrell said.
Noble Arts Entertainment will continue to do dinner theater at Geneva-on-the-Lake as well, Hall said.
The basement of the building will include a wood shop, scene-building area and the kitchen will become a prop shop.
The second floor will be used for offices and to create a place to think creatively, Cantrell said.
“There is a lot of history in this place,” she said.
The building was open last weekend during Winterfest and an estimated 70 people checked out the theater at its earliest stages.
Hall and Cantrell are planning to create a non-profit so grants can help pay some of the restoration costs, but connections with the community have already started to pay off
Hall said one of the visitors who attended the open house later saw theater seats from a church in Erie and they were able to purchase them this week.
Area residents are excited about having a theater right down the street, Cantrell said. She said people have already offered to paint the inside of the building or work as ushers.
Don’t look for any plays for quite some time but work has started and Hall said the goal is to have the doors open during the summer of 2024.
