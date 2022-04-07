March and April are usually a challenge for athletes preparing to compete in spring sports with wind, cold temperatures, rain and snow encroaching on practice time.
Many coaches choose to start practice indoors in gymnasiums, hallways, batting cages and even old warehouses.
Conneaut High School baseball and softball teams have been balancing practice time with field recovery work after Skippon Park was badly damaged by heavy flooding in February.
Parents and friends will also be wearing heavy coats and blankets as the season kicks into full gear.
