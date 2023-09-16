The season begins in the heat of summer and ends in the cold of November as area high school bands gather to create one sound and one marching style throughout northeastern Ohio.
The number of students in the band may fluctuate greatly, but the commitment to entertaining hundreds of people each Friday evening never changes.
Some bands have reported reduced numbers since COVID-19 and the 2023 version of the bands is similar.
“I think everyone in the county is down numbers,” said Jefferson Area High School Band Director Fred Burazer.
Burazer said the trends from 2020 are slowly starting to turn. He said there are 67 students in the seventh grade band and 83 eighth graders.
Focusing on the sound has been a key for the Falcons this year, Burazer said.
“These kids sound like [the band is bigger],” he said of the quality of the band.
Burazer said he is also trying to focus on helping the students have fun during their band experience.
“We had a lot of fun at band camp. It wasn’t just practice,” he said.
Edgewood High School, under the direction of Connie Sommers, has 128 band members this year and they’ve been working hard since July 18.
“We had great success preparing for the marching season. ... We had three rehearsals at Edgewood and then went away to band camp July 23-28 at PennWest [Edinboro]. This is where we learn all of the music and field drill for our show. We had a fabulous camp!, she said.
“The key to our band season is hard work and dedication. It takes the efforts of everyone working a s a team and setting the bar high to achieve our performance goals both individually and as a band,” Sommers siad.
Band shows area also a big part of the high school band experience with numerous area high schools sponsoring shows which help raise money to fund the bands and creates opportunities for the bands to strut their stuff in front of large crowds.
“It’s been a nice season of band shows this year,” Sommers said. “We have had terrific wether and seen great performances from all of the bands. ... It’s always fun to see all of the creative ideas of each group and watch them progress throughout the season.
The Warriors are performing at the Youngstown State University Band Show in October and performed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in early September.
Pymatuning Valley High School Band Director Justin Dye has been working with students at the school for seven years. He said each year brings exciting new opportunities and challenges.
“My least favorite part of being band director is seeing seniors graduate each spring, just when you get the kids where you want them to be, they leave,” he said.
Fall, however, arrives with new opportunities including fifth grade classes for potential new members several years down the line. He said the students, no matter the year, have risen to the challenges and expectations sent for them.
“Each year I expect them to grow more in their musicianship as well as their social skills. We all have to remember that music is a lifelong pursuit and we constantly have to be working on our craft, including myself,” Dye said.
Dye said the band program features challenging Latin music with rhythm and range issues.
“This is among the most challenging music I have ever given to my marching band,” he said.
Eighteen students were not available for a recent performance, but the rest of the band came through with flying colors.
“The remaining 46 students put in over 100 percent into the performance and really made the band shine,” Dye said.
Dye said the Lakers held their band camp at the school. He said the band has participated in three band nights and will be heading to Grove City College Band Night on Oct. 7.
