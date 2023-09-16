The styles differ but the commitment to make music brings young musicians together every year to form high school bands in northeastern Ohio.
The team building starts in mid-summer with band camp or marching drills on carefully painted parking lots helping the musicians work toward streamlined marching routines.
Each band has its own style that includes an aggressive emphasis on marching for some bands and others working more directly on the sound that emanates from the instruments.
Area band directors work with students throughout the year, but in summer and fall focus on the larger groups of musicians that form high school bands.
The bands vary in size from smaller schools with just a few people in the flag line to larger schools that take the field at halftime, or at band shows, with more than 100 members.
