SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP — Three years have come and gone since Missy Townsend started putting details together to help neglected farm animals.
The Helping Hands Farm Animal Rescue houses a wide variety of creatures and there is a building for the animals as well as two areas to graze. The building was constructed by volunteers in 2021 after the organization raised $2,800 for supplies, Townsend said.
The 30 by 32-foot barn was completed in August 2021 and has helped the group rehabilitate horses, goats, ducks, chickens and other animals.
Animals roam a small pasture near the barn, while others navigate a back portion of the property. Townsend spends a lot of time petting and feeding the animals.
The big challenge is raising the on-going funds necessary to feed the animals and pay for veterinary care7s, Townsend said. A recent yard sale continued the annual fund raising efforts that involve volunteers.
“We are getting ready for our craft show Oct. 15 at the Jefferson Community Center,” she said.
Townsend said people are generous and come out to the event every year. She said the organization could help more animals with more facilities and food.
Townsend said the “no-kill” shelter prepares animals to be adopted. More information can be obtained at hhfar.org.
Often people just drop animals in the front yard.
