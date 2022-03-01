An autopsy revealed the cause of death for a man involved in a Sunday afternoon crash in Trumbull Township.
The driver, Alan K. Curtis, 68, of Thompson, suffered a cardiac related issue according to preliminary results of an autopsy, said Ashtabula County Coroner’s Investigator Tom Dispenes.
Thompson was declared dead at the scene of the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.
Dispenes said full autopsy results are expected in two months.
Curtis was eastbound on Route 166 near Dawsey Road when the incident occurred, according to OHP reports.
