ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Elderly residents can have a little nicer spring thanks to the efforts of the Ashtabula County Senior Care Network.
The non-profit group consists of health care workers from around the county who meet to support one another and seek to help senior citizens in need, said Brittany Larko, a patient advocate for Adoration Hospice.
The organization has been in existence for well over a decade and holds a “Share the Love” day to collect non-perishable food and household goods for the elderly, Larko said
Numerous drop-off sites were established in Ashtabula, Ashtabula Township, Jefferson, Saybrook, Geneva and Kingsville where people could bring the supplies that were then transported and packed at Adoration Hospice in Ashtabula Township. The items were then delivered to the people in need.
Larko said the group helped 15 senior citizens and also donated some extra items to the Senior Center, the Ashtabula County Animal Protective Agency and Feed our Vets.
The last “Share the Love” event was held prior to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, Larko said.
“That really helped a lot of people,” she said.
The group also provides social events for senior citizens. “We are going to be putting a senior appreciation picnic [together] this summer,” she said.
Erin Williams, president of the group, said the health care workers can assist senior citizens in unique ways because of their relationship to the elderly.
“We see different needs throughout the county,” she said.
Organizers said the group has also sponsored a senior citizen prom and other events over the years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.