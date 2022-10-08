The trees are different, but the work is the same for area fruit farmers seeking to maximize their harvests in apples, grapes and peaches.
Equipment use is different from orchard to orchard and vineyard to vineyard. At some of the larger wineries large machinery handles the picking process, but many area wineries depend on manual labor for pruning and picking grapes or picking apples.
Area growers reported peaches as an almost total loss this year due to cold temperatures last winter and apples did fairly well but were smaller than normal.
The grape and apple picking areas were open for business, primarily in the Geneva-Madison area but in other Ashtabula County communities as well.
Steve Kiraly, long-time owner of Kiraly’s Apple Orchard, said the apples are smaller than normal but they are sweet.
Kiraly said his apples are available at his orchard stand.
