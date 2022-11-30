HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP —Ferrante Winery is celebrating two award-winning wines, as chosen by the American Wine Society.
The winery is also working to give the public a chance to taste the award-winning wines. “We are doing a pairing to showcase the winners,” said Mary Jo Ferrante.
She said customers can come in and have a taste of the “Bubbly Moscato” or the “Vidal Blanc Ice Wine” that were victorious at the AWS National Conference held earlier this month in Bellevue, WA.
The “Bubbly Moscato” won best wine in the in sparkling wine category, and the ice wine victory was in a dessert wine competition.
The winery is also sponsoring a pairing on Saturday, starting at 11:30 a.m., Ferrante said.
She said four wines will be featured, including the two award winners.
She said the “Bubbly Moscato” is an ideal wine for Christmas celebrations. The event is $25 and includes a variety of appetizers that highlight the particular wine.
The AWS National Conference is moved from city to city throughout the country each year and includes a wide variety of activities including wine education, said winemaker Nick Ferrante.
Ferrante estimated that 500 wineries participate in the annual contest. He said there is an amateur wine competition held at the event as well.
Ferrante said he has been fortunate to do well in the competition annually. “I have been in this competition for 15 years.
“I was kind of surprised,” Ferrante said about the honors presented for the “Bubbly Moscato.”
The event is scheduled to be held in St. Louis in mid-November in 2023.
