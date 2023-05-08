HARPERSFIELD — A township couple were honored earlier this year for their commitment to the community.
Harpersfield Township Trustee Ed Spoor said Monte and Pat Stoltz were picked because of their commitment to the community through volunteering their time and helping neighbors.
Monte Stoltz was born and raised in the township, attended Cork Elementary, Geneva High School and went to Hiram College where he earned a science degree.
Spoor said Stoltz returned to the family dairy farm that also produced seasonal crops, including grapes that he maintained and picked. “Monte also picked grapes for many other farmers with one of the few grape-picking tractors in the area.”
Pat Stoltz was born and raised in Madison, Wis., and was involved in farming there but ventured to northeastern Ohio when family friend Rita Linehan came to the area.
“Monte and Pat have been married 45 years April 29 and are parents of three children. ... Both Monte and Pat are very active in the community with both being a big part of the Harpersfield Fire Department and the fundraisers that help support it,” Spoor said,
Monte is a 50-year member of the department and helped in its growth. He is also a member of the Harpersfield Ruritan Club for many years, serving as an officer and helping during fundraising events.
Pat Stoltz said the township did a great job of keeping the award a secret.
“They had our kids come back from Memphis and Wisconsin,” she said.
“[Harpersfield] is a great place to live ... everyone is really friendly. We enjoy helping wherever we can,” Pat Stoltz said.
