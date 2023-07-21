HARPERSFIELD — Targeted zoning seems to be paying off for Harpersfield Township as business development continues along Route 534 north of Interstate 90, while the more agrarian part of the community maintains its rural feel.
Harpersfield Township Trustee Ray Gruber said the township’s re-working of zoning regulations several years ago has paid off. He said the plan was to open the area north of Interstate 90 to businesses, hotels and restaurants.
Mission accomplished as a wide variety of businesses have popped up along Route 534. SPIRE Academy continues to grow and businesses adjacent to the property continue to grow.
“If we build it [infrastructure], they will come,” Gruber said of the township philosophy that has paid off.
Gruber said the Marriott Hotel, on the SPIRE Academy property and adjacent Starbucks are nearing completion. Pizza Roto is being built on the west side of Route 534.
The township is also working with Get Go on the potential of constructing a new convenience store on the east side of Route 534 at the gateway to SPIRE. Gruber said the project is being refined during the zoning process.
If Get Go moves across the street as planned, the opportunity for a new business to move into the prime location is a major possibility, Gruber said.
Gruber said the zoning allows for the southern part of the township to maintain the farming experience. He said the wineries are doing well but the traditional grape harvesting of Concord, Catawba and Niagara grapes is changing quickly.
Gruber said changes in how grapes are distributed are providing challenges for traditional grape growers.
He said it is likely many of the traditional juice grape growers will have wine grapes planted on the properties. Gruber said there are only about 10 of the traditional growers left in the township.
Gruber said there are presently 13 wineries and two distilleries in the township.
“They continue to grow,” he said.
SPIRE Academy is also continuing to build temporary dormitories for students and has long-term plans to construct larger permanent housing. Plans are also underway for future roads on to the property.
The academy has also purchased land adjacent to the property, and some outside it, for future use.
