HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The wooden and road portion of the south side of the Harpersfield Covered Bridge have been removed as bridge renovation continues.
“They started in early May,” said Ashtabula County Engineer Tim Martin.
The next step, he said, is removing the steel on the northern side of the bridge.
Martin said that process should begin in the next two to three weeks. He said the next phase of the work will the be the abutments and piers within the water.
Martin said the bulk of the work is being done by Union Industrial Contractors but some of the work is being outsourced. He said the contractors have been able to keep the park open on both side of the Grand River and many people watch the construction at the bridge.
Martin said about $5 million came from federal funding and keeping the park open was part of the stipulation from the federal agencies handling grants. The park is open from the north and south but the bridge is blocked on both sides.
The project is expected to take about 18 months, two construction seasons, Martin said.
Harpersfield Township Trustee Jim Pristov said there was a crowd of people taking pictures of the last piece of the wooden bridge removed.
The budget for the bridge is $6 million with $5million coming from federal sources, $350,000 from a Ohio Public Works grant and the rest from local funds, Martin said.
Pristov said the township is dealing with the inconvenience but people are looking forward to the day when the project is completed. He said he hopes there will be a grand opening to celebrate the completion of the project but there are a lot of things to happen before that occurs.
One of the biggest challenges will be the round-a-bout construction on Route 534 which is scheduled to be built in spring of 2023, which would mean emergency vehicles would have to north-south roads blocked.
Pristov said the hopes they will not be closed at the same time but placing an ambulance south of the bridge is one option being considered, he said.
