HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The face of the Route 534 corridor is changing as development opportunities continue.
“We did zoning [changes] not too long ago,” said Harpersfield Township Trustee Raymond Gruber. “[The atmosphere for development] took a long time, but we are seeing the benefits.”
Gruber said township leaders decided to open opportunities for business growth north of Interstate 90 while trying to keep the rural nature of the township south of Interstate 90.
“SPIRE [Institute] is the driver,” Gruber said.
He said more hotels and restaurants are planned in the area.
A Marriott TownPlace Suites hotel is moving along quickly on the eastern side of the campus and the foundation for a Starbucks is being constructed nearby..
A Dollar General store is also nearing completion just north of the SPIRE Institute entrance.
SPIRE Institute Co-Managing Director Richard O’Dell has indicated a major dormitory project is in the long-term plans and confirmed construction of other hotels and eateries are in the works.
Gruber said infrastructure to handle the water and sewage needs of the area are moving along with the planned construction of a new water tower along Route 534. He said access to electricity needs will be addressed as each potential new product is evaluated.
Gruber said the new Dollar General will also provide some fresh produce at the store.
New projects are also being pitched by business leaders who have connected to Harpersfield Township through NextSite, a business that helps municipalities connect with potential development opportunities.
Gruber said the Ashtabula County Commissioners have helped create the connection through NextSite, which connects potential entrepreneurs with sites.
Several other properties in the area have been cleared for potential development and SPIRE Institute has demolished a building for potential use in another form.
Joint Economic Development Districts provide tax sharing with the city of Geneva and have helped expand sewer and water options to the township.
