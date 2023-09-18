ASHTABULA — The Harbor-Topky Memorial Library is offering a number of classes throughout September and October.
Children’s story time with Mrs. Eames resumes on Sept. 28, at 10:30 a.m. Each story time includes stories, songs, craft activities and snacks. Prior registration is requested.
On Wednesday mornings, an Ashtabula County Family YMCA instructor guides participants through chair yoga. Classes are from 8:30 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. and are free to attend. The course runs through October.
The Ashtabula Arts Center returns for in-person programming with watercolor pastel classes and seasonal crafts. Watercolor pastel classes will be held on Sept. 27 and Oct. 25, 4 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.
The seasonal craft classes will be held on Oct. 5 and Oct, 26, 6:15 p.m. until 7 p.m. Classes are free, but prior registration is requested.
Dr. Richard McCarty, Professor of Religious Studies at Mercyhurst University, will present “Close Encounters: At the Intersection of UFOs and Religion” at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24, at 5:30 p.m. Dr. McCarty will discuss this current research on the intersections of religion, ethics, and UFO experiences and beliefs.
Also, follow the library’s Facebook and website to find out when Mrs. Eames will have her annual Trick or Treat.
For more information or to register for programs, visit or call the library at (440) 964-9645. You can also access the website at https://www.harbortopky.lib.oh.us.
