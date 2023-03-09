ASHTABULA — Students from the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center Happy Hearts at Geneva High School got hands-on experience during a recent visit to the cafeteria at Kent State University at Ashtabula.
The field trip introduced the high school students to available jobs and careers in the cafeteria. Additionally, they saw all of the resources that are available to them at the campus.
Once the students watched how the cafeteria workers prepare healthy meals for the campus students and faculty each day, they were given the opportunity to try it all out on their own.
With the assistance of KSU cafeteria staff, the students prepared, cooked and then enjoyed lunch in the cafeteria.
“Watching the students and their excitement about being able to cook on the grill and make their lunch was my favorite part of the whole experience,” said teacher Jennifer Feher. “When asked what they liked most about this trip, it was a unanimous answer — being able to wear the chef hats and prepare and cook their own lunch.”
Feher said it was great for KSU at Ashtabula to accommodate won with them.
“The kitchen staff was great, very friendly, and genuinely interested in our kids and possible employment opportunities,” she said. “After our scheduled time in the cafeteria, we decided to tour the rest of the KSU campus. Even though we made an unscheduled stop in the library, the librarian was fantastic and took some of her own time to talk with us and explain what services the library has to offer.”
Kent State Ashtabula welcomed several ACESC Happy Hearts classes this school year and given many students hands-on experiences, career ideas, and opportunities to learn about all the different parts of the campus.
