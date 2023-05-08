ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County Educational Service Center Happy Hearts classroom created “Make Me Dolls” this week.
The students in Michelle Bentley’s class enjoyed looking at all the different options for clothes, hair and facial features.
When asked their favorite part, most students said, “We enjoyed being able to pick out their hair and clothes.”
All the students collaboratively decided to make the dolls look like themselves and thought the project was going to be very fun.
They helped each other pick out clothes that matched their outfit that day.
The doll kit was gifted to the Happy Hearts classroom by Katie, a substitute paraprofessional helping in the classroom.
After the students finished the dolls, they hung them in the hallway of the Ashtabula County ESC Happy Hearts and Building Bridges school.
The staff had a lot of fun trying to guess who was who, Bentley said.
“The plan for when students take their dolls home is for them to do a summer project with their families and post pictures on Class Dojo,” she said.
ClassDojo is a global internet community of more than 50 million teachers and families who come together to share kids’ most important learning moments, in school and at home — through photos, videos, messages, and more.
