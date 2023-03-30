ANDOVER — Teachers encouraged students in the Happy Hearts classroom at Pymatuning Valley High School to save money, while having them create a place to stash their cash.
On Wednesday, the students built their own coin banks after learning all about money in math class.
Earlier this year, the students learned how to safely handle hammers when they built birdhouses.
Safety was reviewed prior to the start of the bank activity and after they borrowed hammers from the wood shop classroom, said Jenna Stoffel, the classroom teacher.
“I thoroughly enjoy providing students with hands-on opportunities, especially when those opportunities can be used as real-life skills down the road,” she said. “Students are excited to take the banks home and show their families what they built.”
Dylan said, “It was fun to do!” while his friend Mitchell said his favorite part was “working with wood.”
Danny, another student in the Happy Hearts classroom said, “It was nice to see the banks in pieces before they were put together.”
The bank kits were purchased at Lowe’s in Ashtabula Township using classroom funds provided through the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.