ASHTABULA — Students, families and staff gathered at the Ashtabula Elks Lodge on April 28 for the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center’s annual Happy Hearts prom.
This year’s theme, “A Night Under the Stars,” provided a magical atmosphere for students to enjoy an evening of dancing, socializing, and making memories.
The Happy Hearts Prom is an event that encourages students to exercise their social skills and step out of their comfort zones. The prom is an inclusive and supportive environment coordinated by ESC teachers and staff to make the annual event a success.
Kelly McNicholas, administrative assistant for Happy Hearts and Building Brides, said she was overjoyed to see the students and parents enjoying the event and making memories.
Students were even able to get their principal, Todd Tulino, onto the dance floor to share in the fun.
The highlight of the evening was the crowning of the Prom King and Queen, Jonathan Lemmo and Cierra Eaton.
Organizers called this year’s Happy Hearts Prom a huge success.
This event is a yearly testament to the dedication of the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center and their support of their students’ growth and development.
