PIERPONT TOWNSHIP — The Amigos Radio Club Ashtabula is planning the Ashtabula County Hamfest for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 22, said club representative Ron Fine.
The ARCA was founded in 2022 with a club call sig of KC8OH and is an organization with radio operators from all walks of life that have come together to expand, educate, enrich and have fun, Fine said.
The club is expecting more than 20 vendors and the club has 14 members. the event is to be held at the Pioneer Picnic grounds at 1809 Middle Road in Pierpont Township.
A 10 by 10 space is available free of charge and equipment allowed at the flea market/swap meet includes ham radio equipment, vintage electronics, all terrain vehicle gear, drones, antennas and many other items.
The event is scheduled to be held rain or shine.
A variety of door prizes will be awarded including a mobile transceiver, microphones and gift certificates.
