A full weekend of Halloween fun is anticipated with trick or treating, trunk-or-treat events and Geneva’s famous Ghoulfest.
The Ghoulfest event is scheduled to start with a costume contest at 5:30 p.m. at Geneva Rotary Pavilion followed by a parade at 6 p.m. from Depot Street through downtown on Broadway, said Geneva Special Events Coordinator Margie Netzel.
Netzel said firefighters will also provide hot dogs, and other goodies, at 6:30 p.m. at the fire station, bounce houses will be available at the recreation center and a skeleton horse will be at Rotary Pavilion, also at 6:30 p.m., for pictures.
“The skeleton horse is such a unique attraction for Ghoulfest,” Netzel said. “We just had to do it. Meet and take pictures with this gorgeous black skeleton horse and its skeleton rider.”
A trunk-or-treat event will also be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Geneva Community Center parking lot and an axe throwing station is scheduled to be held inside the GCC.
Other events include a trunk or treat event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 4200 State Road, a Plymouth Township Trunk or treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire hall and down the street at the Plymouth United Methodist Church from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Ashtabula and Ashtabula Township are scheduled to hold trick or treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Jefferson from 4p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. North Kingsville trick or treat is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. with police and fire offering special child focused opportunities at the stations.
Geneva, Geneva-on-the-Lake and Sheffield Township are all scheduled to have trick-or-treat from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Communities participating in trick or treat on Monday include Andover from 5 to 7 p.m. and Conneaut from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.