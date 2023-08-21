ASHTABULA — The AHS-HHS-LHS Alumni Association will honor five new members from Ashtabula and Harbor high schools at a dinner banquet Sept. 14 at The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
The formal induction ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at Lakeside High School.
The public is invited to attend both events. The Sept. 14 dinner cost $50.
Invitations/Reservations for the Sept. 14 banquet dinner are available through Cheryl Buck, 440-228-5321, and are requested to be made by Aug. 31 for planning purposes.
The Hall of Fame and related activities are organized and supported by the Ashtabula/Harbor/Lakeside Alumni Association with selection of nominees done by the Hall of Fame Committee.
Anyone wishing to nominate a graduate of Ashtabula, Harbor or Lakeside High School for the Hall of Fame is asked to send a nomination form or complete resume of the nominee to the Hall of Fame Committee, P.O. Box 297, Ashtabula, OH 44005-0297. Hall of Fame nomination forms are available online at www.aacs.net using the Forms and Links tab and selecting Alumni Association.
This year’s inductees from Harbor High School are: Allison Kurnava Milantoni, Class of 1977; Earl Tucker, Class of 1978; Dr. Martin Crombie, Class of 1981, and from Ashtabula High School: Augustus “Gus” Powell, Class of 1959 and Jane Morosco Haines-DiGiacomo, Class of 1979. Full biographies of inductees will be shared at a later date closer to the induction.
