ORWELL — Lowell Moodt, an agriculture teacher at Grand Valley High School, innocently asked a colleague what a Friday morning assembly was all about.
Two standing ovations later, the reason was clear as Moodt had been honored as one of the 10 top agricultural teachers in the state of Ohio. What made the honor even more special was the nomination came from students and colleagues.
Moodt said he had no clue what was happening until his wife, daughter and mother entered the Grand Valley High School gymnasium.
“This is a very exciting announcement that we have been keeping a secret for so long,” said Grand Valley High School Principal Roberta Cozad.
Ryan Curtis, an education program specialist with the Ohio Department of Education, made the announcement.
“Today we are here to honor a leader in agriculture education,” he said.
The idea to give awards to agriculture educators started began years ago with a cooperative relationship between The Future Farmers of America, Nationwide Insurance, the Ohio Farm Bureau and Farm Credit Mid-America.
The Golden Owl award recognizes agricultural educators for their contributions in preparing the next generation of leaders, Curtis said.
There were 326 nominations for 109 teachers in Ohio. There are about 525 agricultural teachers in the state.
“The Golden Owl award allows us to also extend our support to agricultural educators who devote countless hours, and often their own resources, to positively impact their students,” said Mandy Orahood, director of the Ashtabula County Ohio Farm Bureau.
Farm Credit Mid-America Financial Officer Marissa Sutton said the organization was happy to be involved in the award process.
“As I work in the community, right across the street, I see the first-hand importance of strong agricultural education programs,” she said.
Moodt thanked the students and his colleagues for their support and helping him win the award.
“You guys are the greatest kids in the world,” he said.
Moodt said he has 126 students and tries to keep the lessons real. He said they are lessons students can use in everyday life.
“We are all blessed to have Mr. Moodt in our lives,” Cozad said.
Moodt received a plaque and the schools Future Farmers of America club will receive $500 and he could be named the agricultural teacher of the year in May. The chapter then would receive $3,000.
Grand Valley Local Schools Superintendent William Nye said Moodt is very popular with the students. Nye said he was an agricultural instructor earlier in his career at Jefferson Area High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.