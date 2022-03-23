ORWELL — The Grand Valley Local School Board discussed the possibility of employing a school resource officer during a meeting Monday night.
GVLS Superintendent William Nye said representatives of the village of Orwell are scheduled to attend the April board meeting to discuss the matter further. Orwell officials have discussed the idea at recent meetings as well.
“I want that [resource officer] to know the kids ... maybe teach a class — not an armed guard,” Nye said.
“I think the first decision is what do we want this person to do,” said board member Bill Thomas.
Several staff members also expressed the importance of having a police officer available on campus if needed and to assist in reducing truancy.
“We might have to go outside the box to get the right person,” Nye said. He said discussions need to occur to determine the percentage of the salary and benefits the district would pay.
“We have to hit the mark [and hire the right person],” said GVLS Board President Richard Jackson.
Board members also received a report from Deliarose Marroquin, who is heading up the Mustang Stable program designed to assist community members.
Marroquin said 184 people completed a full survey reviewing options for the community center to serve the area and another 36 partial surveys. She said the survey work should be complete by the end of the month.
“In April we will aggregate [the results] and decide what services the community may want,” she said. She said the demand for food is down and the need for clothes is up at the center.
Marroquin said there is an excitement from community leaders regarding the center that will focus on academic, enrichment and providing necessary health services.
“Local organizations and groups are excited to participate,” she said.
In other business:
- The school board approved numerous personnel resolutions.
• Accepted the resignation of middle school principal Gjergi Haxhiu at the end of the school year.
• Authorized the purchase of four school buses with about half funded through the state school bus purchase program.
• Accepted $3,430 in donations to the Grand Valley High School activity fund and $3,430 to the Grand Valley Middle School camp fund in memory of Emily Plickert from the Roaming Shores Polar Bear Plunge.
