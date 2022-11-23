ORWELL — The Grand Valley Local Schools are in the early stages of reviewing a proposal that would have all students in the district start school at the same time, said GVLS Superintendent William Nye.
Nye said an initial proposal was given to the GVLS Board of Education on Monday evening. He said the proposal is possible now because all students in the district could be brought to school with one set of buses.
“We are going to give the community a chance to [respond],” Nye said.
The district is also in the early stages of getting a bid for roof repair at the school. “We are just getting some bids,” he said.
In other business:
• GVLS Maintenance Supervisor Terry Hejduk said a new contract will be needed to be bid for lawn mowing. He said the district had a two year contract and the cost could as much as double because of gas and labor costs.
- GVLS Treasurer Lisa Moodt discussed the possible reduction of inside millage school funding to be discussed in December or January. She said the debt to build the school could be paid off in two years.
- The school board approved the indoor track club and volunteer coaches on Monday evening. Board member William Thomas asked if there was any concern of losing athletes to other winter sports.
GVLS Middle School Principal, and former football coach, John Glavickas said coaches were working together to make sure things ran smoothly and indicated the winter sport would be the priority for a student athlete.
- The school board approved spending $45,532.68 for a bus lift system so the mechanic can work under the bus.
• The overnight trip for fifth grade students will occur in North Springfield, Pa., after a year at Beaumont Scout Camp. Nye and other administrators said the teachers like the curriculum and opportunities for students at the Camp Fitch YMCA.
