ORWELL — The Grand Valley Local Schools Board of Education met Monday night and heard a variety of reports on how the school year is proceeding, said GVLS Superintendent William Nye.
Nye said a new STEM program and a new art teacher have increased the educational opportunities for children.
“A lot of people are enjoying the new programs,” he said.
Nye said the new programs are being paid for by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds. He said the district hopes to find ways to fund the new initiatives when the coronavirus pandemic funds are no longer available.
Katie Brockway, the new Grand Valley Local Schools resource officer, has started a club for high school students to help instruct younger students in safety issues, Nye said. He said the school board received a briefing on the project and her activities since she started the position.
He said the board approved the hiring of several new employers and honored the Grand Valley High School Trap Shooting team that won the league championship this spring.
Nye said a five-year financial plan was provided for the board.
