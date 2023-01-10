ORWELL — The Grand Valley Local Schools will soon begin the search for a new treasurer after Lisa Moodt announced her resignation, effective in October 2023, according to Superintendent William Nye.
He said Moodt notified the GVLS now to give the district time to find her replacement.
“The board will start looking for a treasurer,” he said after a board meeting Monday night.
Prior to the meeting, the board had a public hearing on the school’s future schedules and an organizational meeting.
Nye said the committee structure remained the same and the board members’ positions went unchanged. Richard Jackson will continue as board president and Amanda Dolan as vice president.
In other business:
• The board approved firms to provide legal work for the district, authorized Nye to act as the purchasing agent for the district in 2023 and to make offers on behalf of the board when it is not in session.
• The board authorized Moodt to file financial documents on behalf of the district.
• A variety of gifts from area organizations, including $1,000 from the Ashtabula Foundation for the Mustang Stable, were accepted by the board.
• Approved a three-year, turf-care program with HL Prosperity Management for the Grand Valley Athletic Stadium.
