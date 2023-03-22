ORWELL — The Grand Valley Local Schools Board of Education met on Monday night and reviewed a variety of topics from bullying to the purchase of school buses.
District leaders discussed a survey completed by students, parents and community members regarding the top five issues facing GVLS.
Nearly 200 people responded to the survey, which was commissioned to help decide how a potential state grant could be spent to improve the mental health of students in the district.
GVLS Superintendent William Nye said the $22,000 grant was applied for on Monday and the grant provider asked for local input into what issues might need to be addressed.
Nye said bullying, especially online, is an issue that many people expressed concern about. He also said the definition of bullying has changed over time.
Board member Richard Jackson said he felt the fact that 13.5 percent of the responders felt the district was not a “safe place” for children was a concern.
Board member Amanda Dolan said she didn’t feel that was a high figure considering the different definitions of feeling safe. She said many people, in the Orwell area, or across the country just don’t feel safe sending their children to any school because of school shootings and other incidents.
Nye said the survey would likely lead to the grant being used for training on how to prevent bullying in person and online.
Grand Valley High School Principal Roberta Cozad talked about creating policy around students who want to graduate early and said the school plans to offer more classes in the future.
She said the school is proposing folding some of the present classes into other existing classes and provide new ones that may interest the students more. She said the survey also indicated district residents would like to see more clubs in the schools.
Dolan and Nye discussed the challenges of cell phone usage in the schools. They said the desire to reduce cell phone distractions and the need for parents to contact their children during an emergency present challenges.
Nye said the school board improved several resolutions, including many of the coaches and extra-curricular leaders for the 2023-24 school year.
In other business:
• The board approved advertising for bids for a stadium sound system upgrade and snow-plowing services.
• The board approved the purchase of a 78-passenger bus from Rush Truck Center for $108,656.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.