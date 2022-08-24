ORWELL — Students, teachers and parents got a head start on back to school fun on Monday evening and kept right on going Tuesday as Grand Valley Local Schools students attended the first day of the 2022-23 school year.
Deliarose Marroquin, who coordinated the back-to-school event, said 32 children received free haircuts and more than 100 backpacks were given out on Monday. She said a wide variety of school supplies were also provided and 80 to 90 students received free shoes for the new school year.
GVLS Superintendent William Nye said the event set the tone well for Tuesday’s opening day.
“Basically if you were a parent you could get set up for school,” he said.
Nye toured the buildings late Tuesday morning and said the first day of school was going well. He said a variety of new programming has been instituted for the new school year.
“We added a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) class at the high school,” Nye said.
He said junior high students have the option of a beginning Spanish class and elementary school students will have a class on culture and keyboarding.
Nye said testing begins earlier and earlier for students so the district wanted earlier skills on computer use for the children.
John Glavickas, the new Grand Valley Middle School principal, was working the cafeteria Tuesday, developing relationships with students and connecting with colleagues after the summer recess.
Grand Valley High School Principal Roberta Cozad said the back-to-school event was a huge success. She said she was happy that vaccinations were offered for students during the Monday event.
Cozad said the day was a little more relaxed for her than teachers because of the work her staff did prior to Tuesday.
“I have the greatest guidance department on the planet.,” she said of the students having all the necessary information for a successful first day of school.
Cozad said the district’s GRITT program, designed to help students overcome the daily challenges of life and persevere, is taking a different form this year. She said a small class of students will provide input into the ongoing program that will take place throughout the year.
She said it will not be a monthly event but administrators, and students, will put together a program to help students grow and persevere.
Angel Morse, GV Elementary School principal, was busy going table-to-table catching up with students late Tuesday morning.
“We have a lot of happy students and a lot of happy teachers,” she said.
