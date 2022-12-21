ORWELL — The generosity of an area woman has benefitted Grand Valley students for almost a quarter of a century.
Grand Valley Local Schools provided an estimated 35 coats for students this holiday season., said GVLS Treasurer Lisa Moodt. She said the district was able to pay about $2,900 for the coats thanks to the generosity of Harriott Plagman.
Moodt said the money is running down after donating about $3,000 a year in coats for the past 23 or 24 years. She said there is about $1,400 left and the district hopes to continue the program through other financing sources or the Mustang Stable.
Moodt said the woman left a quarter of her estate to the school with the express purpose of purchasing coats for children in need.
GVLS Superintendent William Nye said a survey regarding the possibility of running one bus to area homes, got mostly positive reviews, so a deeper look at the idea for the 2023-24 school year will be reviewed.
Nye said a deeper look at the financial advantages will occur in 2023.
The apparent advantages would be less fuel costs and wear and tear on the busses with some concerned about older students traveling with younger students.
Nye said some parents are happy about their older children traveling with their younger siblings while some are concerned about age disparities of the students.
In other business:
• GVLS officials announced a $200,000 safety grant the district has received. It will be used for a variety of purposes including better speaker systems, inside and out, and many other important additions to the school safety system.
• Moodt announced that the millage on the present bond issue will stay the same for 2023. She said there is a chance a change will be made in 2024 to make sure only the needed revenues will be collected before the levy is completed at the end of 2024.
• Moodt also said 2023 is expected to be a busy year with a wide variety of projects to be completed. She said parking lot paving, flat roof work, football sidelines and other projects are in the plans.
• The school board approved a $37,500 contract with Old Fashion Lawn Care for ground maintenance.
