ORWELL — Grand Valley Local Schools students and parents will get a chance to adjust to the new school year at Back to School Night on Monday, Aug. 22.
The event is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will help families get ready for the new school year. Hot dogs will be available andfree haircuts will be provided.
Students will be able to get school supplies and backpacks before they go back to school the next day, school administrators said Monday during a regularly scheduled GVLS Board of Education meeting.
A variety of social service agencies, churches and businesses have donated to make the event a reality, said Ellen Winer, director of pupil services for the district. A “Meet the teacher” night will also be held Aug. 22 after the “Back to School” event.
Students will be back at school on Tuesday, said GVLS Superintendent William Nye. He said teachers will be attending a wellness fair on Friday and preparing for students arrival on Monday.
In other business:
• The school board approved paying a $720 fee to an official assignment service for athletic events, Athletic Director Frank Shreve said the fee went from $2 to $3 an event and it was cheaper to pay for the annual contract.
• Shreve also said the Chagrin Valley Conference has agreed to a five-year plan to raise the pay for football officials. He said the fees will go up gradually, but the first year will see an increase from $70 to $80 per game.
• The school board also approved a variety of school employees including substitute teachers, athletic coaches and other supplemental contracts.
• The school board also approved an agreement with Gardiner, a company that works to reduce costs by improving HVAC systems, for $25,580.
• Donations of $1,200 from Orwell North Presbyterian Church, and $250 from the Grand Valley Chamber of Commerce and Family Pride of Northeast Ohio for $250 are to be used for the Mustang Stable Fund.
