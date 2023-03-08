ORWELL — Weeks of hard work ended with two Grand Valley Middle School students surpassing their goal by raising more than $6,000 to fight cancer in children.
Eighth graders Jocelyn Cozad and Violet Morse started the tradition when they were third graders in elementary school and each year expand their efforts and work to beat their fundraising goals.
The efforts began because school nurse Liz Esquivel was diagnosed with cancer and the girls decided they wanted to do something positive on her behalf. She recovered and the girls found out about the discrepancy in research funding for cancer in children.
“It went a lot better [than last year]. We raised at least $6,000 with more donations to come,” Cozad said.
The proceeds will be earmarked specifically for research to fight cancer that attacks children because less than 4 cents on the dollar goes to research for cancer that most directly affects children.
Morse said a cooperative effort with Pymatuning Valley Middle School helped surpass the $5,500 goal the pair set last fall. She said Pymatuning Valley students helped raise $700.
Both schools allowed students to pay a small charge to dress up for different themes throughout a full week earlier this winter. Cozad said $2,500 was raised directly school efforts at Grand Valley and the rest came from businesses and the help from Pymatuning Valley.
The pair plan to continue their efforts annually but are taking a bit of time off before setting a goal for next year.
Cozad credited Orwell area businesses with making the goal a reality. She said some handed them a check directly while others made their donations online.
“We are lucky to live in a town where everybody helps,” Morse said.
The girls said their parents plugged the fundraiser on Facebook and a special link is used as well at childrencancer.org/grandvalley.
Cozad said talking to potential donors gets easier each year but is the same amount of work because so many people must be contacted to make the goal a reality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.