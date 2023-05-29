ORWELL — Grand Valley High School seniors were joined by hundreds of family members and friends on Sunday afternoon in the school’s gymnasium for the commencement exercises.
“We all know it takes a village to raise a child, so I would like all Grand Valley staff to stand up,” said Grand Valley Local Schools Superintendent William Nye during his welcome at graduation.
He also asked all parents and caregivers to stand to be honored for their contribution to the students’ success.
Nye said the graduation ceremony is an end of the 13 years of formal education, but it is also a start to a new portion of life. “[The 13 years] are to prepare you to begin the rest of your life. ... Celebrate the first day of the rest of you life,” he said.
GVHS Senior Class President Maggie McGovern said her heart “was beating out of her chest” as she started her greeting. She gave a brief history of what it was like for the seniors as they started in elementary school, progressed to middle school and then finally landed in the high school.
“The legacy [we leave] will not be our grades. ... Our legacy lies in how we treat others,” she said.
Grand Valley School Counselor Carrie Brumit honored the students for their many accomplishments. “Nothing gives me more joy than this very moment,” she said.
Brumit honored students who received honors diplomas, volunteered more than 50 hours, attained the National Honor Society and many other accomplishments. She said the students have earned more than $1million in scholarships.
Liza Suderman, the GVHS 2023 valedictorian, thanked her mother and family for putting her on a path to success. She thanked her aunt for coming all the way from Puerto Rico to attend the ceremonies.
She also thanked the teachers and administration for providing the opportunity to succeed. Suderman also reached out to her classmates.
“Thank you classmates for providing me with different perspectives on life. ... I can’t wait to see what each of you will do,” she said.
Austin Gorlitz gave the salutatorian address and warned his classmates that there will be challenges. He said many industrial leaders were not successful in their first attempt.
“Failure is inevitable in life,” Gorlitz said.
“To say the next few years will be hard is an understatement. ... Continue to challenge yourself,” he said.
The graduates also had one last chance to sing with the school choir.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.