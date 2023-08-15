ORWELL — The Grand Valley Local Schools Board of Education approved a three-year contract with the Grand Valley Education Association that was tentatively agreed upon in late July, said GVLS Superintendent William Nye.
The agreement was adopted during a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. on Friday by a vote of 3-0.
Nye said inflation has continued to provide issues for area residents including teachers.
“It is hard not to give them something,” he said.
The agreement includes three-percent raises for each year of the agreement that starts July 1, 2023, and ends June 30, 2026, Nye said.
A similar three-year agreement with the support personnel union was approved in July and also includes three-percent annual raises over the life of the contract.
“They deserve this,” Nye said.
He said he is glad that contract negotiations will not be needed for three years and the school system can go to work for the students.
Nye said the district is facing increased financial challenges with a continuing reduction in enrollment in the school system which then affects “per student” funding from the state of Ohio.
Nye said the district had 1,458 students in 2007-08 and is now at 880. “it is going to be an ongoing situation for years to come,” he said.
The district held a back-to-school event last week that assisted about 400 students, Nye said.
“It was a big success,” he said.
Nye said the students received a variety of school supplies and also got vouchers for haircuts and also received food and shoes.
The school year is scheduled to start Aug. 22 and a variety of programs that were started last year are going to be fine-tuned, Nye said.
“We just want to enhance what we have,” Nye said.
The district “Meet the Teacher” night is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday. The school board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. after the event.
