JEFFERSON — Former Conneaut resident Joshua Gurto was sentenced to eight years in prison in the 2017 death of 13-month-old Sereniti Jazzlyn-Sky Sutley on Monday morning in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court.
Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove sentenced Gurto, who was originally charged with rape and murder in the death of Sereniti, the daughter of his then-girlfriend Kelsie Blankenship. Gurto pleaded guilty to lesser charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in a plea agreement offered by the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office.
The eight-year sentence will be served after Gurto completes a 28-year sentence on unrelated rape and burglary charges. He pleaded guilty in that case earlier this year.
This is a developing story. Return to www.starbeacon.com and read Tuesday's digital edition for updates and complete details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.