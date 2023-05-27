A sentencing hearing is set for July 20, after a West Springfield, Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition earlier this week.
Matthew Rutter submitted a written plea of guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies, on Tuesday, according to court records. As part of the plea, one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and a third count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, were dismissed.
According to the plea agreement, there is no sentencing agreement as part of the plea deal, and Rutter could face a potential maximum of 10 years in prison if sentenced to maximum consecutive sentences.
Bond in this case was initially set at $200,000 cash or surety, but in April, bond was modified to $50,000 personal recognizance, with GPS monitoring, and an order to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family. Rutter was also ordered to be under house arrest.
